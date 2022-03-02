Woman sexually violateacd by Instagram friend in Hyderabad

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly sexually violated by her Instagram friend here at Rajendranagar. The accused confined the woman in a house in Rajendranagar and sexually assaulted her.



The victim befriended the man on social networking site Instagram just three days ago, the police said.

The victim, a resident of Santoshnagar, met the man aged around 22 years through Instagram three days ago. "Afterwards they shared their mobile phone numbers and talked over WhatsApp. On Tuesday, he went to her house and on the pretext of taking her to an ice cream parlour, took her to his friend's house at Suleimannagar in Rajendranagar and raped her," Rajendranagar Inspector K Kanakaiah said.

The girl escaped from him and sought police help by dialing 100. On receiving the message, the police reached the spot and rescued her. They registered a case and took up an investigation.