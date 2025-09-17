Woman should take advantage of Swasth Nari and Sashakta Parivar Abhiyan: Wanaparthy MLA

Wanaparthy District: On Wednesday, the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar medical health camp organized by the Medical Health Department was inaugurated at the Primary Health Center in Ghanpur Mandal Center along with District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi.

Through this campaign, the medical services to be provided to women at the Primary Health Center were reviewed ward-wise.

Speaking on the occasion, the legislators said that women are of great importance in every household and that society will improve only if women, who are so important, are healthy. That is why the central government, through the Swasth Nari Swashakt Parivar program, will conduct all types of medical tests for women of all ages from birth to October 2 in all primary health centers and community health centers in the district and provide treatment. He said that the Prime Minister of the country will launch it virtually today at 11.40 am across the country. He said that a specialist doctor will come to the primary health center every day and provide medical tests and treatment to women.

He said that the state government is also allocating special funds for education and medicine and providing basic facilities to all medical centers and schools. In Wanaparthy district too, the district collector said that the funds he receives will be spent on education and medicine and necessary facilities will be provided.

Nagarkurnool Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi said that a city scan center has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore with the support of the Union Bank. Similarly, he said that Solipur village in the mandal is the largest and since there is no primary health center near the village, permission has been taken to set up a 6-bed medical hospital in Solipur. He said that steps will be taken to set up a medical center in a room of a school as there is currently no permanent building there and the medical center will be inaugurated soon.

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi, who participated in the program, said that rural women should take advantage of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar program that identifies and provides treatment for all types of diseases related to women.

He said that regular medical treatments like fever and cold are done in primary health centers, but for these 12 days, a professor from the medical college will come every day to conduct medical examinations and treat women. He said that in addition to the health problems of young children, specialist doctors will come and treat all types of cancer, ear, nose and throat, teeth, TB, diabetes, etc. He said that apart from this, the women who come here will be given a health profile by the district medical and health department. The District Medical Health Officer was instructed to announce the schedule in advance so that the public knows which specialist doctor will be coming on which day from September 17 to October 2 and to ensure that it is also published in the newspapers.

. District Medical Health Officer Dr. Srinivasulu, Dr. Chaitanya, Superintendent of Government Hospital Dr. Ranga Rao, Single Window Director Saicharan Reddy, other doctors, people and others participated.