Woman stabbed to death in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A 30-year-old Anganwadi worker identified as Kanakam Shirisha was stabbed to death by husband in Indurthy of Chigurumamidi mandal on Monday.

According to police, Shirisha, who is working as Anganwadi attender, had a dispute with her husband Praveen for sometime. After participating in the Independence Day celebrations held in Anganwadi centre, Praveen forcefully took her home and attacked with a knife. She died on the spot with severe bleeding injuries.

Shirisha, who had a dispute with husband, sent divorce notice to Praveen recently. Enraged over the incident, Praven developed a grudge on Shirisha and killed her. Later, Praveen surrendered before the police. The couple have a daughter and a son.

Learning about the incident, Thimmapur CI Shashidar Reddy and SI Dasa Sudhakar visited the spot. Police began investigation by registering the case.