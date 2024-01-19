Woman submits fake certificates to claim 2BHK house at Bahadurpura

Rangareddy : A growing trend of submitting fake certificates to seek benefits under various government welfare schemes at MRO offices especially in Bahadurpura mandal continue to ruffle revenue officials’ feathers while the middlemen keep on duping the people with impunity.

Following fake certificate scams being reported from different MRO offices in the city and surrounding mandals during the previous government, a fresh incident of filing dubious documents with forged seals to claim benefits of government schemes emerged from MRO office Bahadurpura.

The fresh case took the officials of MRO office Bahadurpura by surprise when they found a fake caste certificate with forged seals, contrasting dates and fake name of MRO was appalled with the application filed by a beneficiary to seek benefits under 2BHK scheme being launched by the newly established government in the State.

As the certificate was found with the fake name of MRO beside a forged stamp and a biometric signature, the authorities are now planning to book a case against the beneficiary.

According to the officials, a female beneficiary hailed from Bahadurpura area got a 2BHK house allotted on her name at Abdullapur mandal. However, the official concerned declined to hand over the keys of the allotted house finding an issue in her caste certificate and asked the beneficiary to resubmit the same after correction. “Later, the beneficiary applied for a correction in the caste certificate from Bahadurpura mandal office where we rejected the same citing lack of sufficient evidence to prove the claim,” informed K Chandrasekhar, Mandal Revenue Officer Bahadurpura.

However, the MRO said, the desperate beneficiary then obtained a fake caste certificate from outside using the number of the freshly rejected certificate and submitted that same with fake name of the MRO, forged seal and signature seeking correction at MRO Office Bahadurpura.

“The fake certificate carries the name of one K Janaki as Tahsildar while no such revenue official with this name was in charge of the office at Bahadurpura. Moreover, the certificate shows October 30, 2023 as a date of issue while I was already in charge as MRO Bahadurpura on August 7, last year,” explained K Chandrasekhar.

Upon questioning, the official said, the female beneficiary failed to give any satisfying reply and simply claimed innocence by pointing the finger at her husband. “We have now prepared to book a police case in the matter and are initiating inquiry to ascertain the number of more such cases.”