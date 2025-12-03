Women empowerment, economic growth will be cornerstone of TG Vision Document: Min

Women Empowerment and Economic Development would be a big focus in Telangana Vision Document-2047, which is aimed at providing employment to 95 per cent of women.

Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) made several key suggestions to the officials in the formulation of the document. She held a review meeting at Praja Bhavan on Tuesday on the key steps to be taken on women's empowerment, economic development and care and nutrition as part of the formulation of Telangana Vision Document-2047.

Seethakka made several key suggestions on various issues related to women's welfare, economic development and expansion of employment opportunities in the meeting.

Minister Seethakka said that Telangana's female labour force participation rate was 52.7 per cent and suggested that a vision document be prepared to increase it to 95 per cent by 2047.

She clarified that there should be a comprehensive strategy to widely increase women's employment and job opportunities. The minister stated that women's welfare and nutrition should be the main goals. A Vision 2047 document should be made to encourage women in various businesses with the aim of making crores of women crorepatis, she said.

The minister recalled that the government was successfully implementing the sewing of uniforms for students of government schools through women's groups. She said that women's groups were getting an income of more than Rs 30 crore every year through this programme.

The minister directed the officials concerned to take steps to utilise the expertise of women's groups in the private sector as well, especially in private schools and hostels, and to hand over the work of making students' uniforms to women's groups.

The key aspects related to women empowerment- ‘Vision 2047 - Telangana's progress with women’. The Telangana government has set a goal to further strengthen the role of women in the development of the state by 2047. For this, it has taken the programme of making 'one crore women crorepatis' as a key one and has started measures to help every woman achieve financial security, digital knowledge, business opportunities, and access to the global market.

The important steps being taken by the government include providing scholarships and transport facilities to ensure that girls complete their education, teaching financial-digital literacy and small business skills, creating awareness on gender equality to stop child marriage, helping for jobs and businesses, setting up quality crèches for children where women work.

The minister said that by encouraging women in various fields and taking forward plans centered on women's development, the belief that Telangana's economy will grow to a three trillion dollar economy by 2047 is further strengthened.