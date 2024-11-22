Women movement turns village sober

Allapalli (Kothagudem): A remote village in Kothagudem has made a decision to keep off liquor even as tipplers across Telangana are setting a record in liquor consumption, contributing huge revenue to the state coffers.

According to a National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) survey, Telangana’s boozers spent Rs 1, 623 on alcohol per person, stealing a march over other states. It appears the community in issue has no intention of embracing such a notorious claim to fame.

The residents of Anamtogu gram panchayat in Allapalli mandal mounted a battle against alcohol after seeing the negative effects it had on their finances, health, and social lives. They forbade anyone in the village to sell or consume alcohol. Under the direction of former sarpanch Sammakka and former mandal parishad president K Manju Bhargavi, women in the gram panchayat spearheaded the campaign.

At a recent village meeting, they approved a resolution supporting the move to outlaw alcohol. According to the resolution, “An anonymous resolution has been passed banning liquor, arrack, and chiguru (a type of drink brewed from toddy) for the sake of the well-being of families and children.” Every family in the village, now, abides by the resolution.

According to Manju Bhargavi, it was agreed to fine any person, family, or business found to be selling alcohol of any kind to the extent of Rs 20,000. Every family in the gram panchayat has received a copy of the resolution. According to her, the women also demolished country-made liquor production facilities in the gram panchayat with the assistance of the local police. She further disclosed that the gram panchayat’s sale and consumption of alcohol were outlawed by the ladies and elders almost 12 years ago. But since some people started producing gudumba recently, both young people and older people have been addicted to it.

As the males are absent from work, the increased use of gudumba and other liquor has been causing health problems and family conflicts. According to Manju Bhargavi, alcohol addiction is prohibited because it can occasionally result in male fatalities.