Women should be at the forefront in creating employment: DE Hemalatha

Mission Bhagiratha DE Hemalatha said that families will grow economically only if women excel and develop in the field of employment. Lakshmi, a housewife from Bijinapally Mandal headquarter, came to know about the fact that her financial situation was not good and she provided a sewing machine worth 7000/- for free for the family's need.

Speaking on this occasion, she urged women to excel in all fields of society without losing courage. She said that she has worked hard since childhood to reach this stage today and after becoming financially beneficial, she is working for the advancement of women. DE Hemalatha has been showing humanity by helping the poor women for some time now.