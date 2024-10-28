Women should grow with self-empowerment - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy.

Nagar Kurnool : On Monday, he inaugurated the Indira Mahila Shakti Srisakthi Canteen at the premises of the old Collector’s Office in the district center. Speaking on this occasion, he emphasized that women should become economically self-reliant and excel in all fields.

MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy explained that the government is working for women’s empowerment. He said Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the government is providing free bus services for women and implementing a scheme offering gas cylinders at just 500 rupees. He mentioned that more schemes would be introduced for women in the coming days.

To support women’s financial independence, he announced a program to provide loans at minimal interest rates. Councillors, leaders of women’s organizations, and other dignitaries participated in this event.















