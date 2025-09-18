Women urged to avail special health camps under ‘Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivaar Abhiyaan’

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, inaugurated the “Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivaar Abhiyaan” here on Wednesday, calling on women across the country to actively utilize the health services being offered under this nationwide campaign. The initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, will run till October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The campaign, led by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aims to conduct large-scale health camps across Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and other public health facilities. Bandi Sanjay, along with Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and State Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, virtually attended the Prime Minister’s address and formally launched the program at the Ameerpet Community Health Centre.

Key services offered include screening for blood pressure, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and anemia testing for women and adolescent girls. Camps will also provide TB and sickle cell disease screening, especially in tribal regions. Specialists such as gynecologists, ophthalmologists, ENT doctors, dermatologists, mental health professionals, and dental surgeons will be available at these camps.

As part of maternal and child health efforts, pregnant women will receive antenatal checkups, counseling, and Mother-Child Protection Cards, along with essential vaccinations for children. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), over Rs 19,000 crore has been directly credited to the bank accounts of more than 4 crore mothers. The scheme offers Rs 5,000 for the first childbirth and an additional Rs 6,000 if the second child is a girl.

Awareness sessions on nutrition, hygiene, and wellness will be conducted through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). Women will be advised to reduce cooking oil usage by 10% and adopt healthier dietary habits.

To support the government’s TB Mukt Bharat mission, a special drive titled Nikshay Mitra is underway to encourage individuals and organizations to adopt TB patients. Volunteers can register at www.nikshay.in and receive support to aid patients.

In partnership with the Indian Red Cross Society and Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, blood donation camps are being organized. The campaign aims to collect 1 lakh units of blood by October 2, culminating on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (October 1). Donors will be registered via e-Raktkosh, and certificates will be issued through MyGov.

Bandi Sanjay urged citizens, especially women, to actively participate and make the campaign a resounding success.