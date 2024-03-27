  • Menu
Women voters more in Telangana

Women voters more in Telangana
Hyderabad: In Telangana, the number of female voters surpassed that of male voters. As of March 25, the total voter count in the State reached 3,30,13,318.

According to the Election Commission of India, there are 1,64,14,693 male, 1,65,95,896 female, 2,729 transgender, and 15,472 service voters in the State. The EC also reported that there are 8,72,116 voters aged between 18 and 19 years, 1,93,489 voters aged 85 years and above, 5,26,286 physically disabled voters, and 3,409 voters who are Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

As per the instructions of the EC, 9,14,354 Form-7 (delections) and 7,31,573 Form-8 (corrections) have been disposed of until March 25.

