Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Women voters more in Telangana
Highlights
Hyderabad: In Telangana, the number of female voters surpassed that of male voters. As of March 25, the total voter count in the State reached...
Hyderabad: In Telangana, the number of female voters surpassed that of male voters. As of March 25, the total voter count in the State reached 3,30,13,318.
According to the Election Commission of India, there are 1,64,14,693 male, 1,65,95,896 female, 2,729 transgender, and 15,472 service voters in the State. The EC also reported that there are 8,72,116 voters aged between 18 and 19 years, 1,93,489 voters aged 85 years and above, 5,26,286 physically disabled voters, and 3,409 voters who are Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).
As per the instructions of the EC, 9,14,354 Form-7 (delections) and 7,31,573 Form-8 (corrections) have been disposed of until March 25.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT