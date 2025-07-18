Women’s empowerment core of govt vision: Ilaiah

Aleru (Yadadri-Bhongir): “State government’s top priority is the economic empowerment of women,” said Government Whip and Aleru MLA Beerla Ilaiah during the Indira Mahila Shakti Celebrations held at YSN Function Hall in Aleru town on Thursday. The event was organised by the District Rural Development Department and attended by MLC Nellikanti Satyam, District Collector Hanumantha Rao, Additional Collector Bhaskar Rao, and others.

Addressing the gathering, Ilaiah said that every welfare scheme launched by the state government has placed women at the centre. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy envisions making one crore women into crorepatis. To achieve this, women are being prioritized in housing, welfare loans, and economic schemes,” he said.

He highlighted initiatives like interest-free loans, 50% of IKP centers being allocated to women, free bus travel, Rs 200 worth of free electricity, and gas cylinders at just Rs 500. He also announced plans to offer petrol bunks, Mahila Shakti canteens, and solar power plants with land allocations to women’s groups. Collector Hanumantha Rao reiterated the government’s commitment, noting that women have become contractors in Amma Model Schools and are now handling projects such as petrol bunks, stitching school uniforms, and managing grain purchase centers.

As part of the program, cheques were distributed Rs 1.44 crore in interest-free loans to SHG members , Rs 10 lakh accident insurance cheque to the nominee of a deceased SHG member , Rs 51.77 crore in bank loans to Aleru constituency’s women members and Rs 11.53 lakh in loan insurance claims to SHG members

MLC Nellikanti Satyam said that overall development is only possible through women’s advancement. The event concluded with the participation of officials, public representatives, and hundreds of women.