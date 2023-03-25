Work collectively to strengthen BRS: Srihari

Party leaders and workers should work in coordination for strengthening the party, said senior BRS leader Kadiam Srihari here on Saturday. Addressing the BRS workers at Athmeeya Sammelanam, he said "it is not proper for leaders and public representatives who have been appointed by the party not to come to the Athmeeya sammelanam meeting of the party."





There may be differences of opinion among the leaders but there should not be groups in the party, he added. He said the BRS party will win whenever the elections come in Telangana. All the surveys in the State have confirmed that the BRS party will come to power again, he claimed. He said that BJP has no presence in Telangana, whereas Congress party has no cadre. Congress party is a sinking ship, he opined.





Criticising the Congress senior leader Jana Reddy for Nagarjuna Sagar's backwardness, he said that the former minister had done nothing for the constituency in his 35 years political life. Now, he is 70-year-old, Janareddy cannot do anything. He appreciated MLA Bhagath over his commitment for the development of the constituency.




