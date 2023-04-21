Work for BRS' success in Assembly polls, Kaushik Reddy exhorts party workers

Huzurabad: Government Whip MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy said that if all the BRS workers move ahead in coordination, the party will win in Hujurabad constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

A big meeting of the main workers of Huzurabad constituency was held at City Central Hall in Huzurabad town on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, he said that there is no difference between old and new comers in the party and all should leave the differences and work for the welfare of the party.

Workers are the strength of the party. If there are no workers, there will be no leaders. Give one chance to succeed in the upcoming elections, the MLC said, adding that he will convince CM KCR and bring Rs 1,000 crore funds for the development of the constituency.

The MLC said that BRS will come back to power in the upcoming elections. He thanked KCR for giving MLC, Whip and the constituency in-charge and suggested that everyone should work within the party line.

Kaushik Reddy said that his family joined TRS in 2001 and later he stayed away from the pink flag due to some reasons. He said that if CM KCR made Eatala Rajender, who deals in chicken eggs, as an MLA minister, but he is criticising KCR, who is responsible for his elevation.

The MLC asked all the workers to celebrate the party's foundation day on April 25 in their respective villages and come to the programme in Huzurabad. Every worker should work hard for the victory of the party and party committees will be appointed by May 31. After that, Athmeeya Sammelanams will be organised. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, KDCC Bank vice chairman Pingili Ramesh 5 mandals MPPs, ZPTCs municipal chairpersons, sarpanch, MPTCs, leaders and activists of various affiliated associations participated in this meeting.