Work hard to ensure Cong mayor’s victory: DCC chief Sanjeev Mudiraj

Mahabubnagar: DCC president Sanjeev Mudiraj called upon party leaders and workers to work relentlessly to ensure the victory of the Congress Mayor in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. He was speaking at a meeting held at the Congress office in the district headquarters on Sunday, presided over by MUDA Chairman and Town President Lakshman Yadav.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjeev Mudiraj stated that tickets would be allotted based on survey reports in the corporation elections. He assured that due priority would be given to party workers who have consistently carried the Congress flag. He also informed that a special committee would be constituted for ticket selection.

He noted that while many aspirants may seek tickets, only one candidate would be selected for each division. Those who do not receive tickets should not feel disappointed but should work unitedly for the victory of the party candidate. He urged party workers to secure the maximum number of corporator seats and advised them to go door-to-door in every division to collect details of beneficiaries of government schemes and explain the welfare programs being implemented by the government. Cong will win over 50 divisions: MLA Ennam Srinivas Reddy

Meanwhile, MLA Ennam Srinivas Reddy said that the Congress party has assured the Chief Minister of winning more than 50 divisions in the corporation elections. He appealed to leaders and workers to remain united and work collectively for the victory of party candidates, irrespective of who is given the ticket.

The MLA said that the town has entered a new golden era, adding that the welfare schemes implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy are reaching people across party lines. He stated that this is the reason behind the Congress party’s impressive performance in the recent Panchayat elections. Ennam Srinivas Reddy further informed that development works worth over Rs 2,000 crore have been undertaken in the town over the last two years. He said the Municipal Corporation status was sanctioned after convincing the Chief Minister.

Later, several workers from different political parties joined the Congress party under the leadership of the MLA.