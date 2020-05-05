Work resumes at NTPC Telangana Super Thermal Power Project

Peddapalli: Construction activities of Telangana super thermal power project resumed on Monday after Peddapalli District Administration gave permission to NTPC following the guidelines issued by the Central Government permitting resumption of construction activities of ongoing projects with workers being available on site.

The Peddapalli District Administration at a meeting held on May 3 had decided to give permission for the construction activities of NTPC -Telangana Super Thermal Power Project Phase-I, which was put on hold from March 25 following nationwide lockdown to fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic restarted by following all Central and State Government guidelines related to construction activities ,

The Peddapalli District Collector Sikta Patnaik, Ramagundam MLA K Chandar; Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana, NTPC management led by the Executive Director , Ramagundam & Telangana Project , Raj Kumar and other senior officials from Revenue, Police and local administration took part in the meeting and decided to permit NTPC to resume construction works of NTPC-Telangana Project.

Accordingly, while restarting the construction activities , NTPC has put in place stringent safety measures for the workers at the project site.

Construction activities are carried out in a staggered manner in two shifts to limit the number of people while maintaining social distancing norms at all work sites.

The masks have been provided to all workers, employees and CISF personnel and sanitisers are placed at many places. Thermal screening and medical checkup is done for those who are entering the workplace.

NTPC has made adequate arrangement for personal hygiene such as hand sanitizers and placement of hand wash facilities at work places.