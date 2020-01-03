Work to make it a success in erstwhile Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar asked the officers, sarpanchs and elected members to make second phase of Palle Pragathi a success in the erstwhile Khammam district.

The Minister inaugurated the programme in the district. Speaking on the occasion, he said Telangana government's Palle Pragathi programme has been launched with an objective to develop rural areas.

After the success of the first phase, the government has started the second phase from 2 January to 12 January across the State.

Ajay Kumar planted saplings at Vepakuntla village in Raghunathapalem mandal of the district. Addressing a gathering, he said every gram panchayat must procure tractor and water tanker and they should be used for village needs alone.

While cautioning that neither tractor nor water tanker be used for anyone's personal use in the villages, the Minister appealed to the villagers to take a photo and send the image to his WhatsApp number if they found that the vehicles were being used for anyone's personal use.

Sarpanches would have to face action if any of the prescribed works were not executed in the villages, he added. Likewise, if the officials failed to execute the works stating technical or any other reason action would be taken against them.

MLC Balasani Lakshmi Narayana, Mayor G Papalal, Trainee Collector Adarsha Surabhi, ZP CEO Ch Priyanka, Mission Bhagiratha SE Srinivas, DRDA PD Indumathi and Khammam AMC Chairman M Venkata Ramana were also present.