Work zealously, says Uttam to party youth

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): Nalgonda MP and Congress MLA candidate for Huzurnagar Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the youth Congress leaders should campaign in the villages and work for the victory of the Congress party.

A meeting of Youth Congress leaders was held under the chairmanship of Mahesh Kukkadapu, the constituency president of the Youth Congress at the MP camp office in Huzurnagar on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the youth Congress ranks should go to every village and spread the 6 guarantees of the Congress and work for the victory of the Congress party.

Later, he handed over the appointment papers to Yaragani Narsimha Rao as constituency secretary of the Youth Congress. Akula Narendra was made the working president of the Youth Congress for Huzurnagar mandal, and Battini Veerababu Goud the president of Burugadda village Youth Congress. Gandhamu Guruvaiah, Yaragani Satish were made vice-presidents of the Youth Congress of the same village.