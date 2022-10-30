Workers lock children in Anganwadi Centre

Kadapa: In a shocking incident, the Anganwadi workers locked the children at Anganwadi centre and went outside. The incident took place in Mundlavari Palli, Kadapa district. According to the sources, Anganwadi worker Renuka and attendant Jaya locked the children in the centre and went outside. After hearing the cries, the parents of the children reached the Anganwadi centre and expressed worry.

Parents questioning the officials who will be the responsible if anything happens to the children. Villagers said that earlier they informed the higher officials over the issues in the centre but they ignored.