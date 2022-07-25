Workshop for dark web investigators launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police has begun a five-day workshop for dark web investigators began at the Telangana State Police Academy on Monday. The city Police Commissioner CV Anand inaugurated the workshop, which is being attended by police officials from across the country.

Addressing the trainees, Anand said the State government and the Telangana police were spearheading digital initiatives in policing and had an impressive record in training thousands of police officers. He gave examples of 15 types of cyber frauds, especially those involving loan apps which have led to suicides by three people in the last 10 days and how it was very difficult to investigate and catch perpetrators in such cases.

"The recent detection of the Mahesh Bank hacking case and the Xsilica e-payment gateway hacking case show that it is possible to investigate these cases and that it requires special expertise and resources to do so. Even narcotic drugs are being trafficked using the dark web as the Telangana police had launched a crackdown," he said.

Simulating real world examples and incidents, materials, open source intelligence tools (OSINT) and exercises, the five-day workshop and masterclass will equip cyber investigators with the latest cutting-edge tools and investigation methodology.

The workshop is being organized by the Telangana Intelligence Department who in association with Convergence Innovation Labs has collaborated with Mark Bentley, a former police official from the United Kingdom Police and an expert trainer with 40 years experience, to synergize the capacity building programme of police personnel in Telangana.