Workshop on AI for pharma and biotech from Dec 11

Hyderabad: The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), in collaboration with Science Gurus and the University of Hyderabad (UoH), is gearing up for a workshop on “Artificial Intelligence for Pharma and Biotech from December 11 to 16.

According to officials, in a dynamic collaboration, the workshop promises to be a showcase of recent advancements, pivotal technologies, and their applications within the dynamic field of AI. Renowned global experts, leading the charge in developing and applying AI across various domains, including understanding diseases, drug discovery, therapeutic candidate development, clinical trials, and beyond, will take the centre stage.

The workshop will be primarily featured in elucidating the basic concepts of AI and its application for knowledge extraction, shedding light on how the pharma and biotech industry is seamlessly integrating AI into their R&D processes. Special attention will be given to the instrumental roles that AI plays in enhancing efficiencies at each stage of drug discovery and development, supported by compelling case studies.

Central to the programme agenda is the spotlight and a showcase of innovative AI-based startups prominently with the best startup receiving a prestigious cash prize award. The workshop aims to build an innovative and collaborative environment for startups; unveil the broader impacts of AI integration on the overall performance of the pharma/biotech sectors.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage in hands-on training, gain insights from expert panels and connect with representatives from AI startups. The workshop is poised to be a transformative experience, providing a comprehensive view of the latest breakthroughs and innovations in the intersection of AI, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, said FABA executive president Prof P Reddanna.