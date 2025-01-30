Workshop on children’s rights, internet use held

Nagar Kurnool: A discussion forum on ‘Excessive Internet Usage and Its Prevention’ was organised by the Shramika Vikas Kendra here on Wednesday. The event brought together journalists and internet service providers to address the growing concerns related to digital addiction and online safety.

Speaking as the chief guest, local CI Kanakaiah Goud emphasised that digital addiction was leading to significant losses for individuals. He expressed concern that children were increasingly facing online harassment through various apps. He noted that compared to last year, cases involving minor girls had decreased, thanks to the awareness programmes conducted in schools and colleges by the police department. He urged the public to make use of the toll-free number 1930, stressing that reporting cybercrimes during the “Golden Hour” can help minimize the impact.

CWC chairman Laxman Rao highlighted that parents can monitor their children’s screen time and app usage through the digital well-being settings on mobile phones. CWC member Vishnu explained that cybercrimes occur in 24 different forms, and people must protect themselves from threats like child pornography, debit card fraud, and online scams. He specifically warned that many children were falling prey to sexual harassment through Instagram, as they unknowingly befriend strangers.