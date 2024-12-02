World AIDS Day Observed in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: On the occasion of World AIDS Day, the District Medical and Health Department organized an awareness program in Jogulamba Gadwal. A rally was conducted from Krishnaveni Junction to the old DM&HO office, with medical staff, health workers, ASHA workers, and nursing college students raising slogans to promote awareness about AIDS.

The rally was inaugurated by Library Chairman N. Srinivasulu and District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr. S.K. Siddappa, who flagged off the event. Several dignitaries, including DM&HO Dr. Siddappa, Dr. Raju (PO, AIDS & Leprosy), ASHA workers, NGOs, and nursing college students, participated in the rally.

Program Highlights

The event was graced by DLSA Secretary Ganta Kavita Devi and DM&HO Dr. Siddappa as chief guests. During their speeches, both emphasized the importance of collective efforts in reducing AIDS prevalence in the district.

Appreciation certificates and mementos were distributed by DM&HO Dr. Siddappa to NGOs and health workers who provided exceptional services in combating AIDS. Medical officers from various departments also spoke about their contributions and efforts in this regard.

Participants

The event witnessed active participation from several officials and staff, including:

Dr. Raju, Program Officer (AIDS & Leprosy)

Dr. Naveen Kumar Reddy

Medical Superintendent Dr. Vinod and RMO Dr. Ursali

Dr. Priyanka and Senior Nursing Officer B. Indira

Dr. Madhurya (Urban Health Center)

Dr. Angel and Nursing College Principal

Health workers, ASHA workers, and the DISHA (District Integrated Strategy for HIV/AIDS) team were also part of the program.

This initiative highlighted the district's commitment to combating HIV/AIDS and ensuring better health outcomes for its residents.