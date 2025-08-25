World Book of Records honour for Balakrishna

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna, fondly known as the “God of Masses,” has added yet another prestigious milestone to his illustrious journey. Marking 50 remarkable years in Indian cinema, Balakrishna has been chosen for a rare honor in the World Book of Records, UK, which will feature him in its exclusive Gold Edition. This distinction celebrates his five decades of unmatched contribution to the film industry and beyond.

Balakrishna’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary. Carrying forward the rich cinematic legacy of his father, the legendary NTR, he has carved a unique identity with his versatility and powerful screen presence. From essaying mythological roles with grandeur to delivering mass entertainers like ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’, his performances reflect both range and timeless appeal.

His achievements extend far beyond box office success. Over the years, Balakrishna has earned recognition through several awards, state honors, and, most importantly, the unwavering love of his fans.

His popularity also translated into public life, with the people of Hindupur electing him as their MLA three consecutive times—a testimony to his bond with the masses.

The World Book of Records’ commendation not only acknowledges his cinematic journey but also his contributions to society. As Chairman of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Balakrishna has championed healthcare initiatives, embodying the qualities of a hero both on and off-screen.

On August 30, Hyderabad will witness a grand felicitation ceremony to mark this rare honor. The event promises to be a historic moment, celebrating a man who has seamlessly bridged the worlds of cinema, politics, and social service.