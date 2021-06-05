World Environment Day celebrated in Jagitial

Jagitial: Everyone in the society should actively take part in the environmental protection, stated District Collector G Ravi. He took part in World Environment Day celebrations here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion he noted that responsibility of protecting nature rests on all.

After the formation of Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had initiated the Haritha Haram programme with the objective of increasing green cover.

It was aimed to developing 33 per cent forest cover to protect the environment. This year too, as part of the Haritha Haram steps were being taken grow required seedlings as per the pre-plan. The people should participate in programme and plant saplings, Ravi said.

Jagitial MLA Dr. M Sanjay Kumar said that the UN declared World Environment Day with the intention of environmental protection. He thanked forest officials for planting 180 'Sampenga' saplings at Martyrs Memorial to commemorate the heroes who died for Telangana.

He said that the deforestation of Telangana was the result of negligence of previous governments. Now with the Haritah Haram initiated by the Chief Minister green cover was again increasing in the State.

The MLA said though Birpur mandal was located close river Godavari highest temperature in Telangana was recorded in the mandal last summer. The state government has provided tractors, tankers, blades and funds for growing saplings in nurseries in every village and municipality.

Steps have to be taken to develop Bathukamma kunta in the district, to construct a percolation tank at Ambaripeta village of Jagitial mandal zone and an urban park, Sanjay Kumar suggested. SP, Sindhu Sharma, DFO Venkateshwarlu, local councilor Oddi Srilatha Rammohan, councilors, leaders and others were present.