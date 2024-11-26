Live
- TTD makes preparation for vaikuntha ekadashi to be held from January 10
- Rajasthan cop succumbs to Dengue on way to hospital
- Sir Sorabji Memorial cricket tourney held
- 3 including 2 women held in murder case
- SP slams UP govt, calls it orchestrated
- Shot In The Arm For Tribals… Girijan Coop Corpn Ropes In City Firm To Digitalise Petrol Bunks
- Complete failure of UP govt: Congress
- ‘Excavation rumour sparked violence, SDM, CO responsible’
- Cinematic legacy celebrated at SV University
- No permission needed for buildings up to 15 metres
Just In
World Heritage Week celebrations conclude
Hyderabad: The World Heritage Week Celebrations 2024 which began on November 21 concluded on Monday. The five-day event was organised by the...
Hyderabad: The World Heritage Week Celebrations 2024 which began on November 21 concluded on Monday. The five-day event was organised by the Department of Heritage Telangana & Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT) was held at JBR Architecture College in the city.
According to organisers, the event was aimed at engaging young minds in heritage preservation. On the concluding day, a design competition titled ‘Revitalising Heritage: Mudumal Megalithic Menhirs’ for graduate architecture students was held. “The programme was conducted following the guidelines of N Sridhar, Principal Secretary to Government YAT&C department. On this occasion, two brochures Centenary Heritage Museum and Buddhists Site Museum, Phanigiri were released by the Department of Heritage Telangana.
This collaborative effort stands as a testament to the importance of involving academia and local organisations in heritage conservation and fostering a culture of awareness and participation among the youth,” said Vedakumar Manikonda, Chairman of DHAT, who presided over the event.