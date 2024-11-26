World Heritage Week celebrations conclude

Hyderabad: The World Heritage Week Celebrations 2024 which began on November 21 concluded on Monday. The five-day event was organised by the Department of Heritage Telangana & Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT) was held at JBR Architecture College in the city.

According to organisers, the event was aimed at engaging young minds in heritage preservation. On the concluding day, a design competition titled ‘Revitalising Heritage: Mudumal Megalithic Menhirs’ for graduate architecture students was held. “The programme was conducted following the guidelines of N Sridhar, Principal Secretary to Government YAT&C department. On this occasion, two brochures Centenary Heritage Museum and Buddhists Site Museum, Phanigiri were released by the Department of Heritage Telangana.

This collaborative effort stands as a testament to the importance of involving academia and local organisations in heritage conservation and fostering a culture of awareness and participation among the youth,” said Vedakumar Manikonda, Chairman of DHAT, who presided over the event.