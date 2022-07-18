World Justice Day: Judge Nanda & senior retired judge Madhav Rao honoured

Hyderabad: Telangana High CourtJudge Justice S Nanda and district court senior judge retired S Madhav Rao, who have rendered commendable services in the field of law for the past 27 years, were felicitated to mark the International Justice Day-2022 at their residence by Dr Raj Narayana Mudiraj, chairman, Telangana Intellectuals' Forum, and president,Telangana Citizens' Council. He congratulated both.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Nanda said the day commemorates the historic adoption of the Rome Statute on July 17, 1998 was received and approved. The International Justice Day is celebrated as an important day for the fight against impunity, justice for victims of crimes against humanity and genocide.

Madhav Rao said global peace and security are recognised as crucial for maintaining prosperity.

Dr. Mudiraj said the peaceful continuation of international agreement will help a country to develop itself militarily and economically. "It has made it possible to establish good relations between many countries without any hindrance.

Andhra Pradesh High Court advocate Dr S. Surya Palli Prashanth said newspapers, media and social media are playing a vital role to make the citizens of the world aware. Famous Telugu Hindi poet Ramesh Gaikwad "Raga" was also felicitated by the judges.