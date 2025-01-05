World Telugu Conference Concludes Today in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Closing Ceremony

Hyderabad: The grand World Telugu Conference, celebrating the richness and legacy of the Telugu language and culture, is set to conclude today in Hyderabad. This prestigious event, which brought together Telugu-speaking communities from across the globe, has been a hub for literary discussions, cultural performances, and the exchange of ideas to preserve and promote Telugu heritage.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony, marking the culmination of this significant gathering. The event is expected to witness a vibrant display of Telugu traditions, with prominent writers, poets, and cultural icons sharing their contributions and experiences over the past few days.

The Conference, which began earlier this week, aimed to bridge generations and geographical divides among Telugu speakers, reinforcing the language’s importance in a rapidly changing world. It featured panel discussions, book releases, and cultural programs that showcased the artistic excellence of Telugu literature, music, and dance.

The closing ceremony will state the state government's commitment to fostering Telugu culture, as CM Revanth Reddy is expected to deliver a speech on the importance of preserving linguistic heritage and supporting cultural initiatives.

As the World Telugu Conference draws to a close, it leaves behind a renewed sense of pride and purpose among Telugu communities worldwide, inspiring them to continue cherishing and promoting their linguistic and cultural identity.