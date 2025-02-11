World Unani Day: Al-Arif Unani Research Institute to hold mega health camp today

Hyderabad: As part of the World Unani Day celebrations aimed at commemorating the services of renowned Unani scholar Hakeem Mohammed Ajmal Khan on February 11, the Al-Arif General Hospital and Unani Research Institute, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad is organising a grand Unani medical camp for the poor and the underprivileged people.

Born on November 11, 1868 in Delhi, Hakeem Ajmal Khan grew up in a family known for offering healthcare service through traditional healing. “Hakeem Ajmal Khan gained hands-on experience under the supervision of his grandfather renowned Hakeem Ahsanullah Khan that helped him refine his practicing abilities to provide healing through Unani way of medicine and thereby earned him a moniker of Hakeem at a very young age…,” maintained Dr SyedTouheed Ahmed, Director of Al-Arif General Hospital and Unani Research Institute, Bandlaguda.

“While his efforts to modernise Unani medicine was his first-hand achievement in the field of modern medicine, the setting up of Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College in 1916 in Delhi showcases his dedication towards bringing the Unani way of healing into the mainstream of healthcare service to serve the people. He worked tirelessly to promote the Unani way of treatment with its promising healing results identically proven alongside Western medicine. His efforts helped ensure Unani get its deserving place in the Indian healthcare system and became part of the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy),” he added.

“Al-Arif, a general hospital and Unani research Institute is a 100-bedded Unani Hospital in the heart of the city that offers both Unani and modern healthcare services accessible to all the poor and underprivileged,” said Dr Mohd Najeeb Khan, another Director at Al-Arif General Hospital and Unani Research Institute.