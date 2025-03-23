World Water Day Celebrations in Nagarkurnool

Nagar Kurnool: The World Water Day celebrations were conducted grandly in Nagarkurnool district under the auspices of Vasavi Club and Vanita Club. The event took place in the premises of Chandubatla Gram Panchayat, Nagarkurnool Mandal.

On this occasion, free water bottles were distributed to the students of Nagarkurnool Government Science Degree College and the participants of the NSS winter camp.

Speaking at the event, Vasavi Club Governor Mididoddi Radhakrishna emphasized that water scarcity is increasing globally and that everyone must use water responsibly to overcome this crisis. He urged students to follow water conservation measures at home and reduce water wastage.

Vasavi Club Cabinet Secretary Dr. L. Kodandaramaiah stated that rising global temperatures and excessive water wastage may lead to a severe water crisis in the future. He warned that water scarcity could also affect the economy. To prevent this, he advised that everyone should plant trees, dig rainwater harvesting pits, and spread awareness on water conservation. He urged students to actively participate in educating society about this critical issue.

The event was attended by College Principal M. Anjaiah, Panchayath Secretary Anvesh, NSS Coordinator Ramakrishna Rao, Vasavi Club Nagarkurnool President Artham Sai Krishna, Lalitha Dayanand, Dasharatham, college faculty, and students.