Worshiping Santoshi Mata brings the grace of Ganesha, prosperity, and development

NagarKurnool: Sri Sri Sri Krishna Jyoti Swaroopananda Swamiji stated that while in human form, worshiping the divine with dedication through rituals, vows, meditation, and chanting the name of God brings immense spiritual merit. For those who worship Santoshi Mata with great devotion, not only do they receive her blessings, but they also gain the grace of Ganesha, which removes obstacles and bestows prosperity and development. Swamiji made these remarks on Friday during his visit to the Santoshi Mata Temple located in the Shri Abhaya Anjaneya Swami Temple premises in Omnagar Colony, Nagarkurnool district center. He delivered an enlightening speech to the devotees.

Swamiji stated that worshiping Santoshi Mata with white flowers grants mental strength, harmony between couples, alleviates birth-related astrological doshas, resolves problems, and promotes prosperity and family development. Swamiji emphasized that true devotion in every individual leads to the establishment of an equitable society. Following his speech, Swamiji blessed all the devotees present. In the Santoshi Mata Temple, the temple priest Alladi Anand Sharma performed abhishekam (ritual bathing) for the deity, and women devotees collectively conducted kumkumarchana (ritual with vermilion).

The Lalitha Sahasranama Parayana Committee members performed a group recitation of the Lalitha Sahasranama, offered rice, Dolotsava (swing festival), and performed Maha Mangala Harathi with special offerings to the deity. Vedashirvachanam (Vedic blessings) was given to the participating devotees. The event also featured a captivating dance performance in the form of the deity, which greatly attracted the devotees. Temple administrators Venugopala Rao, Mallipeddi Bhagyamma, Dr. Neelima, Rajeshwari, Racharla Shivakumar, Balishwari, Lakshmi, and Aruna, along with many women devotees, participated in the event.