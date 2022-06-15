Wow Hyderabad Dum Chai…It's delicious: CJ

On Tuesday afternoon Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma made a surprise visit to the High Court Advocates' Canteen. He interacted with advocates who were taking lunch and enquired about the food quality, hygienic conditions in the canteen. While chatting with advocates, he sipped a cup of chai, Hyderabadi Dum Chai, and quipped: It's delicious. "I would always prefer a cup of chai made freshly and served, that feeling is totally indescribable. "Chai is love, as far as I am concerned", the CJ said. THCAA vice-president Mumtaz Pasha, Secretary Kalyan Rao, executive member Lanka Muralikrishna, senior advocate Ravinder Reddy and others accompanied the CJ.