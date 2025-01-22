Wow! Sri Thyagaraja’s Aradhana Utsava been going on for 72 years

Sircilla: In a record of sorts, Thyagaraja Aradhana Utsavalu has been celebrated at Sri Vemulawada Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple, known as Dakshina Kashi, for the past 72 years continuously.

A devotee and classical musical lover, Chavutu Sambaiah Shastri of Vemulawa-da continued the musical legacy of saint composer Sri Thyagaraja Swamy by or-ganising Aradhana Utsavalu at Rajara-jeshwara Swamy Temple, Vemulawada.

Sambaiah Shastri went to Tiruvaiyur in Tanjavur and attended the Thyagaraja Swamy Aradhana Utsavalu in 1951. Since then, he has been organising Thyagaraja Swamy Aradhana Utsavalu in Vemulawada town.

Taking inspiration from Chavutu Sambai-ah Shastri, the Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple authorities have been conducting the Thyagaraja Swamy Aradhana Utsava-lu. This time the Utsavalu will be con-ducted from January 17 to 22.

Classical singer late Mangalampalli Bal-amurali Krishna and playback singers Ghantasala, Susheela and Kuchipudi dance master Vedantham Satyanarayana, Radheshyam and actors Jamuna and playback singer Janaki have performed in the musical concerts organissed on the occasion of Aradhana Utsavalu at Vemu-lawada in the past.

The performances presented by renowned musical and dance artistes made the city a cultural hub. Ramaiah Sharma, Asthana Vidwansudu of Vemulawada temple said the temple authorities took inspiration from Chavutu Sambaiah Shastri who organised Aradhana Utsavalu in the early years.

It is a good opportunity to the budding ar-tistes to watch live performances by the renowned artistes at Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple. As many artistes from all over the country coming to Vemulawada town to perform Harikatha, music con-certs, veena, mythological dramas, dances performances, a rich spiritual atmosphere covered the town.

Upadhyayula Aparna, Upa dhyayula Bhavana, Vemulawada Anuvamshika archaka families Shastriya Samgitam will perform in the Utsavalu.