Woxsen University and AMR India Contribute Generously to Flood Relief Efforts

Woxsen University has donated ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The university's founder, Praveen K. Pool personally presented the donation cheque to Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy. During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and praised Woxsen University for its generous contribution.

Similarly, AMR India Ltd has also stepped up to support flood victims, contributing ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The company's Managing Director, A. Mahesh Kumar Reddy, handed over the donation cheque to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence. The Chief Minister acknowledged and thanked AMR India for their substantial support in these challenging times.