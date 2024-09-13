Live
- With Aditya filing nomination, 3rd generation of Surjewalas enters Haryana electoral politics
- 1 in 2 GenZ professionals in India worry about job loss, seek purposeful workplace
- Santhal Pargana tribal village heads to meet over Bangladeshi intrusion
- CMFRI to be Centre of Excellence for seaweed cultivation
- Six dead and several injured after lorry and bus collided in Chittoor
- Congress will win elections in Haryana and J&K: Sachin Pilot
- Sikhs burnt during Congress rule: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi
- RG Kar tragedy: Junior doctors seek intervention of President to ensure justice, meet demands
- Venom: The Last Dance – Final Trailer for Final Instalment Released
- AP High Court Adjourns Hearing on YS Jagan's Security Petition to September 25
Just In
Woxsen University and AMR India Contribute Generously to Flood Relief Efforts
Highlights
Woxsen University has donated ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The university's founder, Praveen K. Pool personally presented the...
Woxsen University has donated ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The university's founder, Praveen K. Pool personally presented the donation cheque to Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy. During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and praised Woxsen University for its generous contribution.
Similarly, AMR India Ltd has also stepped up to support flood victims, contributing ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The company's Managing Director, A. Mahesh Kumar Reddy, handed over the donation cheque to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence. The Chief Minister acknowledged and thanked AMR India for their substantial support in these challenging times.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS