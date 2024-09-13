  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Woxsen University and AMR India Contribute Generously to Flood Relief Efforts

Woxsen University and AMR India Contribute Generously to Flood Relief Efforts
x
Highlights

Woxsen University has donated ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The university's founder, Praveen K. Pool personally presented the...

Woxsen University has donated ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The university's founder, Praveen K. Pool personally presented the donation cheque to Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy. During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and praised Woxsen University for its generous contribution.

Similarly, AMR India Ltd has also stepped up to support flood victims, contributing ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The company's Managing Director, A. Mahesh Kumar Reddy, handed over the donation cheque to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence. The Chief Minister acknowledged and thanked AMR India for their substantial support in these challenging times.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick