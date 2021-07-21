Yadadri-Bhongir: SI and Constable dismissed from Services

Yadadri-Bhongir: Addagudur Police station custodial death case of dalit woman Mariamma - police persons responsible namely S.I. V Maheshwar, PC 3056 M A Rasheed Patel, PC 2012 P. Janaiah who are under suspension are dismissed from service under Article 311 (2) (b) of constitution and 25 (2) of conduct rules on 20th July 2021 by Rachakonda Commissionerate of Police Mahesh M BagawathRavi Shankar Deekonda.

