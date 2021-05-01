Yadadri: Errabelli Dayakar Rao performs special puja at Balalayam

Yadadri: Minister For Panchayati Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao performed a special puja at Balalayam of Yadadri on Friday.

Priests of the temple blessed the Minister Errabelli Dayakar and handed over prasadam to him.

Speaking to the media, The Minister informed that he prayed for the speedy recovery of the people of the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Minister KTR and MP Santosh Kumar, who became victims of corona and who has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the people of the State.

The Minister was accompanied by TSIIC Chairman, TRS General Secretary Gadhari Balamallu and former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.