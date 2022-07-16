Yadadri launches online services

Yadadri: Shravana Lakshmi Koti Kumkumarchan Puja is going to be performed at Yadadri shirine from July 29 to August 27 on the occasion of auspicious Shravan Masam.

The temple authorities have introduced a Rs 2,000 ticket to enable devotees to take part in the kumkumarchana. As part of this, the temple introduced a facility to purchase the tickets online. Temple EO Geetha Reddy launched a website for the purpose at www.yadadritemple.telangana.gov.in .

The website, along with Koti Kumkumarchana ticket, provides the details of regular puja to the deity, mode of ticket booking etc.