Yadadri temple hundi fetches a record of Rs 3.15 crores through hundi in 28 normal days

Yadadri : Devotees are flocking to Sri Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, a famous shrine that has emerged as a world spiritual center. The income of the hundi has also increased due to the huge increase in the number of devotees coming to have darshan of Swamy.

In 28 days, more than Rs.3.15 crores income was collected through the temple hundi at a record level. It is a new record in the history of the temple that such a huge amount of income is collected through hundi to the temple treasury in 28 normal days.

10,000 to 20,000 people visit the temple on normal days and 60,000 to 70,000 on holidays. In the last 28 normal days, a record revenue of more than Rs.3.15 crore has been collected through temple hundis.

To this extent, the cash and jewelery gifts presented by the devotees were counted in the Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vrata Mandapam in the spiritual village under the hill.

Temple EO Ramakrishna Rao said that Rs.3,15,05,035 in cash, 100 grams of gold and 4,250 grams of silver were collected in the form of jewellery. Cash (currency) of America, Australia, Canada, Singapore, UAE, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Malaysia, Nepal, Qatar, Thailand and New Zealand countries were also received through hundis.

The EO said that the cash income was Rs.2.5 crores while this time it was Rs.3.15 crores. Officials say this is a new record in the history of the temple.