Yadadri temple races against time

Hyderabad: Arrangements are on at a hectic pace at Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. The authorities are planning to take up Ankurarpanam for Samprokshanam which would begin from March 21. Along with it, the Maha Sudarshana Yagam would also start which will continue till March 28, when the temple will be ready for formal inauguration.

According to officials, Maha Kumbha Samprokshana would be held on March 28. Arrangements for construction of yaga shala, facilities for the stay of Rithviks coming for the Maha Sudarshana Yagam are nearing completion. As many as 10,000 Rithviks would perform Maha Sudarshana Yagam in 1,008 yagna kundas under the supervision of Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

Many priests from different parts would participate in the Samprokshanam and Ankurarpanam.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran directed the officials to complete all works by February. Meanwhile, the authorities have decided to collect donations from the NRIs for the gold plating of Vimana Gopuram of Yadadri temple. The authorities have provided a special option in the government mobile application T-App-Folio in the name of 'Non Resident Indian'. The gopuram requires 125 kg of gold for gold plating the Gopuram on the lines of Tirumala temple.