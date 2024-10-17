Yadadri using good quality ghee: EO

Yadadri: The quality of ghee used in the prasadam at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple has been certified as good by the State Food Safety Nacharam officials, said EO Bhaskar Rao.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, he mentioned that samples of the ghee used in the prasadam were taken for examination recently, and after testing, the officials declared the quality to be good. He stated that around 1,000 kg of ghee is used daily for the preparation of laddus and other prasadam items. The temple purchases ghee worth Rs 15 crore annually from Mother Dairy at a price of Rs 609 per kg. Mother Dairy has been supplying ghee to the temple for the past 40 years.

The EO informed the contract Mother Dairy is valid until March 31 of next year. However, the government has directed the temple to use ghee from Vijaya Dairy. He stated that the decision on whether to use ghee from Vijaya Dairy or continue with Mother Dairy is left to the government.

Meanwhile, gold plating work on Vimana Gopuram began on Vijayadashami. It may be mentioned that no temple in Telangana has gold plating. Copper sheets have already been prepared and attached to the gopuram, and their measurements have been handed over to Smart Creations in Chennai. He mentioned that 12 kg gold was handed over to Smart Creations in the first phase, and another batch of gold would be given on November 1. He stated that the work would be completed by February 15 next year, and the gold-plated sheets would be installed between February 15 and 20.