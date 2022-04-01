Yadadrigutta: Man, daughter ends life

Yadagirigutta: A man and his daughter committed suicide by jumping from the roof of the hotel. The incident took place in Yadadrigutta at a hotel on Friday. The man identified as Cherukuri Suresh (40) and his daughter Sreshta (6) jumped from the roof of the hotel.

The police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The police found a suicide note which stated that family disputes were the reason for the extreme step. Suresh has also mentioned that Sreshta will be alone after his death so he had to take a tough decision. Suresh is reported to be an employee of BSNL in Hyderabad.

The police shifted the deceased to Yadadrigutta government hospital for post-mortem. The police also informed the family members of the incident.