Yadagirigutta brahmotsavams from Saturday

Theannual Brahmotsavam of Yadagiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will commence on March 1. Temple authorities and priests are making arrangements for this 11-day festival.

Yadagirigutta: Theannual Brahmotsavam of Yadagiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will commence on March 1. Temple authorities and priests are making arrangements for this 11-day festival. The Brahmotsavam will conclude on March 11.On March 1, Swasti Vachanam will take place, followed by Dwajarohanam and Devata Ahvanam on March 2. From March 3 to 6, there will be Vedic recitations, Havanams, Alankara Sevas, and other religious programs.

On March 7, the Sri Swami AmmavarluEdurukoluMahotsavam will be held, followed by the Tiru Kalyanotsavam on March 8. The Divya Vimana Rathotsavam is scheduled for March 9, Poornahuti, Chakratheertham, and DopuUtsavam on March 10, and finally, on March 11, Shata Ghatabhishekam and Dolotsavam will mark the conclusion of the festival.

