Live
- Elephants Attack Devotees in Gundalakona Forest, Four Dead and Several Injured
- Officials conduct surprise raids on 73 petrol bunks
- Four electrocuted in Pedakakani
- Cops to grill Vamsi for 3 days in custody
- CS calls for coordinated work to rid state of ganja, drugs
- Congress to replicate South Odisha winning strategy
- Fraudster held in Rs. 5 cr money-doubling scam
- 500 services to be provided thru WhatsApp governance
- Nepal NHRC seeks justice for students
- Medical staff told to master advanced equipment tech
Just In
Yadagirigutta brahmotsavams from Saturday
Theannual Brahmotsavam of Yadagiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will commence on March 1. Temple authorities and priests are making arrangements for this 11-day festival.
Yadagirigutta: Theannual Brahmotsavam of Yadagiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will commence on March 1. Temple authorities and priests are making arrangements for this 11-day festival. The Brahmotsavam will conclude on March 11.On March 1, Swasti Vachanam will take place, followed by Dwajarohanam and Devata Ahvanam on March 2. From March 3 to 6, there will be Vedic recitations, Havanams, Alankara Sevas, and other religious programs.
On March 7, the Sri Swami AmmavarluEdurukoluMahotsavam will be held, followed by the Tiru Kalyanotsavam on March 8. The Divya Vimana Rathotsavam is scheduled for March 9, Poornahuti, Chakratheertham, and DopuUtsavam on March 10, and finally, on March 11, Shata Ghatabhishekam and Dolotsavam will mark the conclusion of the festival.