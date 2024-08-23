Yadagirigutta EO lodges plaint against Harish Rao, BRS leaders in PS

Hyderabad: Objecting to the ‘political linked pooja’ by the BRS leaders at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta, the Temple Executive Officer (EO) has urged the station house officer to take action against the persons responsible.

The EO wrote to the Yadagirigutta SHO, stating, “During the visit of MLAs and MLCs to the Yadagirigutta temple, it was observed that certain priests (names unknown) unexpectedly performed a politically linked pooja at the temple's Mada Veedhi, which is against the temple's customs and traditions. In this politically linked pooja, the following VIP's participated: T Harish Rao, Deshpathi Srinivas, Gongidi Suneetha, an unknown priest, and others.”

The EO stated, "I must inform you that the entire Yadagirigutta Hill is a sacred site where political or non-religious activities are strictly prohibited. However, the mentioned VIPs acted against the feelings, faith, and beliefs of devotees, violating the temple's rules. Their actions are highly objectionable and have deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy's devotees worldwide. I, therefore, request that you kindly register a case under the relevant sections and take the necessary action."