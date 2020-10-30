Yadagirigutta: Farmers were told by Gongidi Mahender Reddy to sell produce at govt purchase centres to get MSP

Yadagirigutta: TS Cooperative Bank Vice-Chairman and DCCB Chairman of the erstwhile Nalgonda district Gongidi Mahender Reddy assured the farmers that the government will purchase their produce.

On Friday, he inaugurated IKP paddy procurement center at Gouraipally in Yadagirigutta mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahender Reddy urged the farmers to utilise the government procurement centers to get minimum support price to paddy.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been taking utmost care for the welfare of farming community, he asked the farmers not to lose their heart for the crop damage due to the recent heavy rains.

Aler Agriculture Market Committee chairman G Ravinder Goud, Director Budida Illaiah, Yadagirigutta PACS chairman Ramireddy, Sarpanch Sirikonda Satyanarayana, farmers and villagers participated in the programme.