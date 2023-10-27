Yellandhu: Youngest MLA sure of 2nd term

Yellandhu: There is a clearly a positive wave in Yellandhu assembly segment in favour of the youngest MLA in the state, Haripriya. An M Tech degree holder, Haripriya belongs ST Lambada community. She fulfilled her dream of serving the people as their representative.

She was born in 1985 in Badavat Tanda in Chuniciupalli in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district. She completed B Tech and M Tech in a private engineering college in Hyderabad and was married to Harisingh Naik, the chairman of AMC of Yellandhu, in 2002. She contested in 2014 elections as the TDP candidate and lost.

After that she joined Congress and contested 2018 elections and won a good majority. She defeated senior politician K Kanakaiah who was the BRS candidate. Later, she joined BRS party and has been serving the people.

Haripriya is nominated by BRS party from the assembly segment and is hopeful of winning huge majority. She strove for the development of her constituency in the last five years and secured good funds. She said the development of Yellandhu was possible only under the BRS government.

The 37-year-old aged MLA is confident of her election for the second time and vows to develop Yellandhu as the model constituency in the future.