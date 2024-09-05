Yellow alert for heavy rains in Mulugu

Mulugu: Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast heavy rains in the district and issued yellow alert, informed DSP Ravinder.



The people of the district should be alert for another 2 days. He said that there are chances of heavy rainfall, do not come out unless necessary. He said that there are chances of sudden floods, do not try to cross the rivers.

The people staying in the dilapidated houses should vacate immediately and go to their relatives’ houses and rescue camps.