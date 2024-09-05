Live
- The vital role of teachers in fostering creativity, confidence in a competitive world
- In the Kothagudem district of Telangana, six Naxals were killed in a shootout with the police
- Teachers Day: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - The teacher who bridged the distances
- Jagan demands Rs 25L ex gratia to kin of the deceased
- MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan inspects damaged culvert
- Wellness a healthy dose for economy
- Nifty ends lower after 14-day rally
- Interest equalisation scheme extended for exporters
- Keshav holds Jagan responsible for Budameru disaster
- India requires 20 more chip plants in 10 yrs
Yellow alert for heavy rains in Mulugu
Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast heavy rains in the district and issued yellow alert, informed DSP Ravinder.
The people of the district should be alert for another 2 days. He said that there are chances of heavy rainfall, do not come out unless necessary. He said that there are chances of sudden floods, do not try to cross the rivers.
The people staying in the dilapidated houses should vacate immediately and go to their relatives’ houses and rescue camps.
