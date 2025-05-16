Yennam felicitates top EAPCET rankers from MBR govt colleges

Mahabubnagar: In a proud moment for government junior colleges in Mahabubnagar, MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday felicitated 114 students who secured top ranks in the EAPCET entrance exam after availing free coaching under the PIONEER programme.

As part of the Mahabubnagar FIRST – Navaratnalu initiative, the MLA had launched the PIONEER programme to provide free EAPCET coaching to students from government institutions. The result: students outperformed expectations and competed with corporate college peers to secure excellent ranks.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony held at the MLA’s camp office, Srinivas Reddy said, “This success gives me more happiness than even my election victory. Government college students have proven that with the right support, they can reach the top.”

The event was attended by District Collector Vijayaendira Boyi, who praised the MLA’s vision and commitment to education. “Only a person who truly understands the value of education can take such an initiative. This programme has brought a positive shift in Mahabubnagar’s academic landscape,” she said, adding that an IIIT college is also in the pipeline due to the MLA’s efforts.

Palamuru University Vice Chancellor Prof GN Srinivas, who joined as a special guest, lauded the MLA’s consistent support for academic advancement. He said the ranks achieved would help students secure seats in top 10 engineering colleges across the state.

Meanwhile, Srinivas expressed his hope that local students will soon study at the upcoming new engineering college at Palamuru University. “A transformation has begun in Mahabubnagar, and we must keep it going,” he added.

Several dignitaries participated in the event including Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Obaidulla Kotwal, MUDA Chairman Laxman Yadav, Market Committee Chairperson Anita Madhusudan Reddy, TPCC leaders Vinod Kumar and Harshavardhan Reddy, and education officials and college principals.