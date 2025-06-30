Live
- Support development activities irrespective of politics
- Fire guts car near Tirumala toll gate
- Ilya Sutskever Warns of an Unpredictable AI Future: "It’s Going to Be Unimaginable"
- Namma Metro Yellow Line to Open Soon After Safety Check
- Karnataka Housing Fraud Exposed: Contractors Receive Payment While Beneficiaries Build Own Homes
- Cops conduct cordon & search
- Indian Navy Conducts Emergency Rescue After Oil Tanker Fire In Gulf of Oman
- BJP Questions Law College Admission Of Kolkata Rape Case Accused Despite Poor Test Score
- India Accelerates Deployment Of 52 Military Surveillance Satellites Following Operation Sindoor
- Nothing Phone 3 Launches in India Tomorrow: Key Specs, Expected Price, and Design Leaks
Yennam inaugurates Geetham High School
Mahabubnagar: Local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy inaugurated the newly established Geetham High School on MVS College Road in Mahabubnagar town on...
Mahabubnagar: Local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy inaugurated the newly established Geetham High School on MVS College Road in Mahabubnagar town on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, he stated that his goal is to see Mahabubnagar ranked first in all aspects across Telangana. He called upon the educated individuals, employees, and business community of Mahabubnagar to come together for the development of the region.
The event was attended by MUDA Chairman Lakshman Yadav, District Library Corporation Chairman Mallu Narsimha Reddy, former Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, DCC General Secretary Siraj Qadri, former municipal councillors Prashanth and Anjad, school correspondent Sudharani, directors Anil, Krishna, and Rishi, Rishi College Director Chandrakala Venkataiah, and Pratibha Junior College Director Lakshman, among others.