Yennam inaugurates Geetham High School

Yennam inaugurates Geetham High School
Mahabubnagar: Local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy inaugurated the newly established Geetham High School on MVS College Road in Mahabubnagar town on...

Mahabubnagar: Local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy inaugurated the newly established Geetham High School on MVS College Road in Mahabubnagar town on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that his goal is to see Mahabubnagar ranked first in all aspects across Telangana. He called upon the educated individuals, employees, and business community of Mahabubnagar to come together for the development of the region.

The event was attended by MUDA Chairman Lakshman Yadav, District Library Corporation Chairman Mallu Narsimha Reddy, former Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, DCC General Secretary Siraj Qadri, former municipal councillors Prashanth and Anjad, school correspondent Sudharani, directors Anil, Krishna, and Rishi, Rishi College Director Chandrakala Venkataiah, and Pratibha Junior College Director Lakshman, among others.

