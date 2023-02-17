Yet another housing scheme in the offing!

Hyderabad: The state government is mulling to come up with another scheme for the poor. This time it will be distribution of 'house sites.'





This scheme will be in addition to the 2 BHK housing scheme and Rs 3 lakh financial incentive for building a house if the beneficiary has his own plot. Officials told Hans India that this scheme is at the conceptual stage and would be rolled out soon.





Sources said considering the plight of the lower middle-class groups, the proposal to distribute a piece of land for house construction has come up at the recently held meetings by the Cabinet sub-committee and it is under discussion. The major challenge before the government would be to identify the availability of government land for the distribution from village to city level.





Another major issue would be to prepare a data about the number of lower middle-class families who neither have permanent house or plot. However, the government has instructed village, mandal and municipal level authorities to send reports on the extent of government lands, assigned lands, other government department lands, Wakf lands, etc, in their areas.

Officials said the government has recently enquired about the house site distribution scheme launched by the Andhra Pradesh government and the challenges encountered in the implementation of the scheme.

The government will take a decision on the house sites distribution scheme only after compiling the data of land availability and the number of families who do not have house sites or houses.