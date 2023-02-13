Yet another power shock

Hyderabad: All types of electricity consumers will have to face an additional burden of 30 paise per unit as Fuel Surcharge Adjustment (FSA) from April 1 as the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission approved the demand of distribution licensees to charge the same from consumers.

The state government had placed the amended copy of the (Terms and conditions for determination of tariff for wheeling and retail sale of electricity) regulation number 4 of 2005. The distribution licensees had requested the Commission to provide mechanism of automatic pass-through of fuel and power purchase cost adjustment in the tariffs in accordance with the Electricity (Timely Recovery of Costs due to Change in Law) Rules, 2021, dated October 22, 2021, notified by the Union Ministry of Power.

The distribution licensees further requested to consider the sales and revenue from sale of power to consumers as uncontrollable item.

The maximum amount of FCA charges that can be levied on the consumers as per this Regulation without the prior approval of the Commission is 30 per unit. Provided that where the FCA charges in any billing month exceed 30 paise per unit, the distribution licensee shall not recover FCA charges in excess of 30 per unit without prior approval of the Commission. Provided further that where the amount of FCA charges is negative, the entire savings in FCA charges shall be passed on to the consumers.

FCA charges should be passed on to all categories of consumers except LT-V Agricultural consumers and distribution licensee shall claim the FCA charges of LT-V Agricultural consumers from the Telangana government. Such claims if not received from the government shall not be allowed in annual true up filings.