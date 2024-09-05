Yotta Infra CEO Meets Telangana CM K. Revanth Reddy at AI Global Summit

Hyderabad: Yotta Infra CEO Sunil Gupta met with Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy at the ongoing AI Global Summit at HICC, Hyderabad. The meeting focused on various aspects related to the development of the prestigious AI City, which the Telangana government is currently working on.

Yotta Infra has expressed interest in being a key partner in the AI City initiative. Additionally, the company is preparing to launch GPS-based AI cloud services in Hyderabad. The meeting was attended by IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, MLA Madan Mohan, IT department officials, and representatives from Yotta Infra.